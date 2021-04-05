Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 82,200 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,236,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.30% of ON Semiconductor worth $40,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 137,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,421,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

