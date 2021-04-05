Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 8,850 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $43,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.20 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Insiders sold a total of 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

