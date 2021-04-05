Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,454 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $52,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.57. 232,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,645,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.42. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.