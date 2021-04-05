Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after purchasing an additional 594,505 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hologic by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,859,000 after purchasing an additional 553,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,352. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average of $72.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.19.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

