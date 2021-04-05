Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,394 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Masco by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Masco stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,071. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

