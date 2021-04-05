Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys 905 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,599,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $118,221,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOH traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.97. 5,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,763. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.56 and a 1 year high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

