Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 31,620 Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,553,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after buying an additional 30,672 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,912,000 after purchasing an additional 160,563 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,634 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,592,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,241,000 after purchasing an additional 291,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,660 shares of company stock worth $3,781,952 over the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on G. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Shares of G traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $44.83.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.56%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

