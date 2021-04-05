Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,093 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 966.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 114,150 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 103,450 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,727 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,085,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,394,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $181,384,000 after buying an additional 41,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,444. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.32 and a 200-day moving average of $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Insiders sold 59,933 shares of company stock worth $8,360,292 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.