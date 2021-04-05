Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,323,000 after purchasing an additional 104,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $213.80. 28,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,429. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.19. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

