Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises about 1.5% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.66. 132,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,829,891. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.14.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.