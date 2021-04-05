Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,535 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,879,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,257,000. Swedbank raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after purchasing an additional 218,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $3.65 on Monday, hitting $214.76. 3,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,734. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $215.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.90.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $98,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,936 shares of company stock worth $3,566,073. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Cowen boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.78.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

