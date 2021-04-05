Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,535 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,879,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,257,000. Swedbank raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after purchasing an additional 218,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ FFIV traded up $3.65 on Monday, hitting $214.76. 3,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,734. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $215.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.90.
In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $98,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,936 shares of company stock worth $3,566,073. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Cowen boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.78.
F5 Networks Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
