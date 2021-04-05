Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.45 Million in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,438,000 after buying an additional 46,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $2.91 on Monday, reaching $252.91. 3,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,798. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.19. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $99.11 and a 1-year high of $251.42.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $565,162.51. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

