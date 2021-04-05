Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises approximately 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Crown Castle International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $175.12. 27,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,089. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $136.06 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.93 and a 200-day moving average of $161.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

