Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,709 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

Shares of PTC traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.10. 5,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.40 and a 200-day moving average of $113.78. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.28, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $709,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Insiders have sold 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,365 in the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.