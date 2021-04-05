Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,593 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Silicon Motion Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $67.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

