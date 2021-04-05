Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,409 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,655. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.55 and a 12 month high of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.