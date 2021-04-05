Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 103,988 Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58,723 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 60,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

NYSE CLDR traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $2,033,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,103,763.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,311 shares of company stock valued at $10,196,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

