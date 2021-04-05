Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,905,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,797,000 after acquiring an additional 76,395 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after acquiring an additional 70,840 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Teleflex by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $88,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Teleflex by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,850 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFX traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $419.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,932. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.20. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $271.99 and a fifty-two week high of $434.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.44.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

