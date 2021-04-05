Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.17.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,748. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.85 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

