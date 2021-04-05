Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAE. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.76. 3,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $74.48 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.25.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

