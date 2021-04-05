Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,315 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,540,000 after purchasing an additional 486,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,837,836.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,717 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,458 shares of company stock worth $30,910,875. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,871. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

