Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,893 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.57. 288,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,879,682. The company has a market capitalization of $196.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

