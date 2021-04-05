Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 451 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 330,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,786,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Shares of BDX traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,116. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.49, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.99 and a 200-day moving average of $243.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

