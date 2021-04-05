Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.31 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $641,243,000 after acquiring an additional 36,044 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $476,848,000 after acquiring an additional 190,916 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,782 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,649,000 after acquiring an additional 878,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.13. 6,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,870. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.14.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

