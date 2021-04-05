Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.33 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000. Broadcom makes up about 1.6% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,645. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $10.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $486.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,024. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.56 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $469.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.82. The company has a market capitalization of $198.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

