Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,092.23.

GOOGL stock traded up $77.51 on Monday, reaching $2,207.29. The company had a trading volume of 86,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,216. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,125.00 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,059.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1,795.69. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

