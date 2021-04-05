Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,190 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.4% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.55.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.78. 64,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,834. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.