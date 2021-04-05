Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSVNF shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Team17 Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSVNF remained flat at $$10.25 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

