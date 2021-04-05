TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,341 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Huber Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

