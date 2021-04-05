Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 14,176.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,817 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $182.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of -127.83 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.52 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,476,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,521,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 685,374 shares of company stock valued at $138,488,478 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.