Telcoin (TEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.81 Million

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Telcoin has a market cap of $393.33 million and approximately $11.81 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00055103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.16 or 0.00674224 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00074309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00029029 BTC.

About Telcoin

TEL is a token. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,270,110,195 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.