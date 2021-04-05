Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Shares Up 1.4%

Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €3.21 ($3.77) and last traded at €3.21 ($3.77). 171,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 69,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.16 ($3.72).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TC1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.70 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.82 million and a P/E ratio of -13.14.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber optic networks in Germany. The company operates in two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The company offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services. Its digital entertainment platform offers approximately 250 TV channels, and 60 digital radio stations.

