Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management reduced its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,859 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,918,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,833,000 after buying an additional 583,796 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,455,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 900,037 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,399,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 8.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,445,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 115,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 917,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 29,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEF shares. Bank of America upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of Telefónica stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,064. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.