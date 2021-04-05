Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.55

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 25559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TELNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

