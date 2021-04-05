Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 50.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 166,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 164.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 390,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 242,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after acquiring an additional 140,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 589.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 144,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 123,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

