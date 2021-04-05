Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Down 7.6%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s stock price traded down 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.30. 189,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,587,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

The company has a market cap of $885.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,675,762.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,353. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tellurian by 94.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 277,608 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tellurian by 10.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,485,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 478,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tellurian by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

