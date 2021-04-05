Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) CEO Sells $31,784,082.00 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $31,784,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,953,579. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.22. 67,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,894. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLS. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

