Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) CFO Michele Nakazawa Sells 303,198 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) CFO Michele Nakazawa sold 303,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $10,005,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TLS stock traded up $1.90 on Monday, reaching $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 67,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,894. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

