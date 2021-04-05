Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams Sells 662,959 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams sold 662,959 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $21,877,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 274,793 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.22. 67,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,894. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.51. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter worth $412,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

