Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Bernard C. Bailey Sells 35,712 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,413. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 67,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,894. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

