Teloscoin (TELOS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $2,109.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Teloscoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Teloscoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00053822 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00285285 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00026567 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012105 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Teloscoin Token Profile

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Teloscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Teloscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.