TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s current price.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cormark increased their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.00.

T stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$25.42. 1,753,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,503. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.26. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$21.73 and a 1-year high of C$27.54. The company has a market cap of C$34.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

