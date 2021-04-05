TENA (TENA) Reaches Market Cap of $2.37 Million

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. TENA has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $63,156.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001350 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TENA has traded up 559.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TENA Profile

TENA is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

Buying and Selling TENA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

