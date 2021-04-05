Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells $713,550.18 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $713,550.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,705.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $37.07. 622,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,770. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 144,919 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

