Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick Sells 2,420 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $88,886.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tenable stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,770. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.34 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after purchasing an additional 761,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $36,979,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $28,157,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 784,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,012,000 after purchasing an additional 537,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

