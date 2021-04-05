Tendies (TEND) Hits Market Cap of $1.43 Million

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 35.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Tendies has a market cap of $1.43 million and $326,102.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00054156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.07 or 0.00678772 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00072511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028698 BTC.

Tendies Profile

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,912,027 coins and its circulating supply is 7,512,027 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

