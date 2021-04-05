TENT Trading 35% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, TENT has traded 35% higher against the US dollar. TENT has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $552,236.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00074316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.04 or 0.00298520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00096815 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $462.18 or 0.00783743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029307 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00017330 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 34,132,240 coins and its circulating supply is 34,055,148 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

