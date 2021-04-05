TenUp (TUP) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One TenUp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a market cap of $340,264.72 and $558.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TenUp has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TenUp alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00037505 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001268 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp (TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 69,416,451 coins and its circulating supply is 14,871,437 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.