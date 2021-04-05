TERA Hits Market Cap of $10.51 Million (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One TERA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a market cap of $10.51 million and $186,546.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

