Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Teranga Gold Co. (TSE:TGZ) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.08 and last traded at C$12.33. 960,887 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 613,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.36.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Teranga Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

